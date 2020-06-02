The Regional Transportation District will restore service to downtown Denver during the daytime, while scheduling the last outbound bus, light rail train and commuter train for 6:30 p.m.
“This limited schedule change is being made to ensure that RTD’s vehicles and riders are out of the area by the city and county of Denver’s 9 p.m. nightly curfew, which remains in effect until Thursday evening,” the agency wrote. Union Station and Civic Center Station will close after the last departure.
RTD noted that it will monitor the conditions in Denver and could revise its plan if necessary. The transit agency halted all service into downtown beginning on Friday after both peaceful protesters and rioters took to the streets following the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody last week.
The decision to curtail travel into downtown angered some residents, who pointed out that arranging other transportation options was a hardship.
“I can’t [go] home from DIA because RTD suspended all service to downtown, I had to pay [money to] Uber & I cant afford $40 box each way,” wrote one person on Twitter.
“[H]ey,@CityofDenver, you realize that suspending RTDservice downtown is directly tantamount to *punishing the underprivileged* in our more populated areas?” another person tweeted.
A discussion of the protests is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s RTD board of directors meeting, as is an update on the agency’s activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. A presentation to the board details a forthcoming campaign for “instilling confidence in people to return to transit” that is “focused on empathy, hope, safety, and shared personal responsibility.”
