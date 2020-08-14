Four more people have qualified for the Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, including former state Rep. Paul Rosenthal in District E, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Friday.
Others who qualified with enough valid petition signatures are also nonpartisan candidates: Kyle Bradell for District A, Regan Byrd for District H and Doug Tisdale for District H.
Austin Ward, who intended to run in District I, did not submit enough signatures found to be valid and won't appear on the ballot, the Secretary of State's Office said.
Candidates for RTD Board are required to collect 250 signatures, and though campaigns usually turn in more to account for duplicate signatures, non-registered voters or names that can't be verified.
Rosenthal had 342 valid signatures, Bradell had 391, Byrd 351 and Tisdale totaled 304. Ward had 209 valid signatures.
The 15-member board governs the metro region's transit agency. Members serve four-year terms representing specific districts. Eight seats are up for election in November.
