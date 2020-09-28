Commuter rail service for the Regional Transportation District experienced a disruption early on Monday morning, with the agency reporting that restoration was "in process" at the start of the morning rush hour.
Shortly after 3 a.m., RTD announced that a systemwide outage had suspended service on the A, B, G and N Lines. A reboot was necessary, and RTD instituted limited bus service to cover the routes until trains began running again.
At 6:30 a.m., RTD indicated that commuter rail service had resumed, although with lingering delays of approximately 45 minutes. Buses would continue to run until the rail system reached full capacity again. RTD did not immediately provide a more detailed explanation for the outage.
