A virtual forum was held Wednesday evening featuring candidates running in the Nov. 3 election to fill seven seats on the Regional Transportation District’s board.
The forum was hosted by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1772, one of RTD’s labor organizations, and moderated by former 9News meteorologist Marty Coniglio.
Of the seven races, only three are contested: District A, based in Denver and Glendale; District G, based in northeastern Douglas and southern Arapahoe counties; and District H, based in Highlands Ranch, Cherry Hills Village and Littleton.
That put the focus of the forum on District A incumbent director Kate Williams and her challengers Kyle Bradell and Tim Nelson; District G candidate Julien Bouquet whose opponent, incumbent Ken Mihalik, was absent; and District H incumbent Doug Tisdale and his rivals Regan Byrd and Roger Edwards.
The first question posed to District A candidates was whether RTD’s board members should be elected or appointed. The inquiry was inspired, Coniglio said, by a recent column in The Denver Post that argued Colorado lawmakers “must dissolve the elected board.”
All three candidates agreed voters should decide. Without a voice, Bradell said, voters will feel “slighted” and left with no clear way to shape their own public transit system. Williams, the incumbent, said she doesn’t see any advantages to an appointed board. Elected board members allow for “more diversity” and a “broader outlook” to governance, she said.
Nelson also said directors should remain elected, but that there should be an at-large seat. “Right now, I think many decisions within the agency are driven by regionalism and political prospects, which is leading to short-sighted decisions.”
District H candidates were asked whether RTD needs a smaller footprint, as it faces steep revenue cuts, declining ridership and no bailout in sight.
Byrd said RTD’s recent budget and staff reductions “shouldn’t be the new normal,” and that transit leaders must think “creatively” about how to generate more revenue.
Edwards argued the opposite: “There is so much waste in that organization,” he said. The pandemic has brought a “paradigm shift” with more people working from home, so it’s “important we have a smaller footprint” and “streamline” the agency’s administrative side.
Current District H director Tisdale said “a large part” of this issue will be addressed in the Reimagine RTD process, which has been in the works for over a year to address density, coverage and frequency.
Candidates also weighed how to rebuild RTD post-pandemic. The transit agency is bracing for a shortfall of $252 million in 2021, nearly a third of its overall budget. By 2026, agency officials estimate the agency will have lost $1.3 billion.
District G candidate Bouquet, whose opponent Mihalik was absent at the forum, said lowering fares could increase ridership, especially on rail lines. District A candidate Nelson also suggested a fare reduction, along with working with cities to incorporate more transit-only bus lanes.
District A incumbent Williams said that RTD should pursue savings by using more “nimble” routes, and potentially automated vehicles.
District H candidate Byrd said the agency's services need to be more reliable to meet the needs and earn the trust of transit-dependent residents.
"We should go where the demand exists," District G candidate Bouquet said, and prioritize the high-density areas.
On Thursday morning, the ATU 1772 endorsed Nelson in District A, Bouquet in District G and Byrd in District H.
The other four races for seats on the 15-member board feature just one candidate this election. District I, based largely in Boulder County, has no one running, and the board of county commissioners will appoint someone to that position.
