The Regional Transportation District implemented new COVID-19 safety protocols Wednesday in Denver’s Union Station bus concourse to address “problematic and unsafe behavior” at the transit stop, RTD officials announced in a news release.
Starting today, people are barred “at all times” from lying or sitting on the floor. Additionally, eating in the bus concourse is now prohibited, and the number of people in the restrooms will be restricted to two.
"We are implementing these restrictions at Union Station to comply with public health orders, to ensure that this important space is a safe and healthy environment for employees, customers and the general public," RTD general manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a statement. "Station personnel will be monitoring behavior and educating people who are not following safety protocols and adhering to the rules."
RTD officials report that the agency has experienced an increase in health-related service calls to Union Station over the past several months. Between Dec. 15 and Jan. 8, Denver’s public health department issued two citations around improper face covering, congregating and social distancing.
Another change RTD officials have made as of early this month is hiring four full-time mental health clinicians to assist people experiencing homelessness who might be using RTD facilities for shelter. The agency is also in the process of hiring a homeless outreach coordinator.
