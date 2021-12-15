Metro Denver's Regional Transportation District hopes to put the brakes on illegal street racing at its Sheridan Station at U.S. 36 in Westminster by closing the top level of its parking structure.
Closing the top of the four-story parking garage isn't expected to affect commuters, however, since the 1,000-vehicle deck rarely fills up, because of the pandemic, RTD said in a statement.
The closure begins Thursday and is expected to remain in place until RTD considers other solutions, the agency said, in partnership with its transit police division and local law enforcement.
“The closure of the parking structure’s fourth level is to mitigate the unwelcomed and unlawful activity that has plagued Westminster’s residents as well as to ensure the safety of RTD’s customers and community, in addition to those who are participating in this reckless behavior,” RTD general manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson encouraged anyone who sees unlawful activity to call 303-299-2911.
