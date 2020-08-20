The three finalists in the search for the new Regional Transportation District's general manager and CEA have submitted their plans for the agency's future.
The three finalists, who are all female, were selected in early August and presented their plans on video for RTD.
Debra Johnson is currently the deputy CEO of Long Beach Transit in southern California. She has worked in public transportation for more than 25 years and has also served at agencies in Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles County.
Her plan for the agency focused on several major points, such as the importance of diversity and inclusion, the need for more quality customer service and financial management. All sections of her plan were broken down into her first 90 days, 90 days to two years, and two to five years, each with their own set of actionable steps.
“I have been preparing to lead at this level for more than 25 years,” Johnson said during her presentation, referencing her leadership experience in transit agencies, her work as a “consensus builder” who has worked in diverse communities, her “flexibility and agility” in times of uncertainty, and her recognition of the importance of all workers.
Adelee Le Grand has worked for Transdev North America as a vice president and chief strategy officer. Through a public-private partnership, she assisted the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority with developing a strategic mobility plan. Le Grand held positions with the Georgia Department of Transportation and other local agencies in the state.
Le Grand broke her plan for the future into three areas: communicating effectively for the first 90 days and on, renewing the organization for the first two years and implementing what she called the “new normal vision” for the first five years and beyond.
Between these three goals, Le Grand said major parts of her plan include maintaining trust and transparency with the community through effective communication, actively engaging with stakeholders while reimagining service delivery during budgetary shortfalls, and finally advancing a reimagined action plan going into the future.
“It is my goal to exceed the expectations of the board of directors as well as the community and the staff in delivering this program,” Le Grand said.
Tina Quigley was most recently the CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. She retired last year after 14 years with the Las Vegas-based transit, planning and traffic management organization. Quigley is also a licensed pilot who first started as a planner at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.
Quigley focused a portion of her presentation on Colorado’s railroad history with the creation of Denver Pacific, Colorado’s first railroad. She said that this proved that Colorado is a “winning” state, with economic growth coming from tenacity mixed with teamwork and transportation. She emphasized “winning” as something important to her, adding “as a community, as a region, as a team there is nothing more fulfilling than winning.”
Going forward, Quigley’s plan focused on “confronting the crisis,” which she broke down into financial conditions, operations and community trust.
Her 90 day plan and first few years consist strongly of working with community members, stakeholders and members of the RTD staff among other plans, so that in five years the RTD brand is “known nationally for employee engagement, community partnerships and equitable, accessible and reliable mobility systems and a “partner the community is proud of.”
“I wish you the best of luck and (that) you continue winning in whatever way you choose to move forward,” Quigley said. “You have done it before and you will do it again.”
There will be opportunities for the public and employees to provide their opinions before the board makes its decision, likely in late August. All three of the finalists’ full video plans can be found on RTD’s website.
