At its Tuesday night meeting, the Regional Transportation District Board of Directors voted 14-1 against a resolution that would have wound down the agency’s security contracts and directed the money to mental health professionals and homelessness outreach workers.
“While this is disappointing, there are no [losses] here, but lessons learned,” wrote Director Shontel M. Lewis, District B, after the vote on Facebook. She had brought the resolution before the board and was the lone vote in favor of its passage.
The resolution would have, among other things, had RTD direct $27.3 million into hiring mental and behavioral health interventionists while ending security contracts with Allied Universal and metro area police departments by the end of 2020. There would also be new ambassador/conductor personnel replacing armed security on trains where federal law requires a second crew member.
RTD spends approximately $22 million per year for Allied’s private security, plus $5.3 million for off-duty police officers and $3.8 million for RTD’s internal police.
“As of May 11, 2020, as a result of a partnership with the Mental Health Center of Denver (MHCD), the agency now has one full-time certified rehabilitation practitioner, whose responsibility to contact passengers in Denver who may need mental health support or medical intervention, as well as follow-up with individuals to ensure continued support,” wrote RTD in a memorandum to board members. “This joint effort provides support to riders who may not have access to, or knowledge of, available mental health services.”
CPR reported that many board members instead supported the notion of a committee to review RTD’s security system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.