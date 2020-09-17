A majority of the Regional Transportation District’s board of directors on Tuesday appeared to endorse salary cuts for management as one way to address a $215 million deficit in its budget.
“I think our senior management makes an outrageous amount of money,” said Director Kate Williams, District A, according to CPR. “Which is not to say that they are not great people and that they haven't done great work. But in a relative sense to others in this region and in this industry, they make a lot of money.”
Prior to the meeting, Director Natalie Menten, District M, circulated a proposal to save approximately $7 million through reductions to salaried employees earning over $60,000. The tiered approach would cut salaries by 7% at lower pay rates and by 18% for the highest-compensated employees.
The chief operations officer, chief financial officer and assistant general managers, who earn between $208,000 and $262,000, would see an 18% pay cut. Menten said her approach was preferable to layoffs, in which the agency would lose thousands of hours of rider support from employees.
The Denver Post reports that RTD’s most recent plan would lay off 429 operators and support workers and 108 administrative employees, and would eliminate 300 vacant positions.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001, which represents a large percentage of RTD’s operators, has argued against layoffs, pointing out that skilled workers will be gone once the agency increases service levels from the pandemic schedule in the future. The local has planned a rally on Sept. 22 at Denver Union Station in opposition to layoffs.
