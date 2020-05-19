The Regional Transportation District has begun its process to hire a permanent general manager, with applications being due July 10.
Krauthamer & Associates, a firm based in Maryland, will assist the RTD board’s Executive Search Committee in conducting the nationwide candidate evaluation. The agency will announce its schedule in the coming weeks, but any opportunities to involve the public will likely take place virtually.
Interim general manager and CEO Paul Ballard assumed the role in February following the retirement of Dave Genova, the general manager since 2016. Ballard was previously the head of transit systems in Fort Worth and Nashville.
RTD is asking that candidates have a minimum of 10 years of management experience at a transit agency or “another public or private entity of significant complexity and size.” Given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job advertisement also seeks someone who is knowledgeable of government finances.
Among other qualifications listed, applicants should be able to oversee RTD's marketing and outreach programs, create new revenue streams — including through public-private partnerships — and maintain connections with the governor and state legislators.
