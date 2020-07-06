The RiNo Art District in Denver has awarded $50,000 of social justice grants to nearly 20 organizations, ranging from $1,000 to $3,500 per recipient.
“It is important that we demonstrate unwavering support for racial justice both vocally and through concrete action,” the 340-member neighborhood organization said in a statement. “We know that we have a lot to learn and pledge to continue to educate ourselves on the history of systemic racism in this country, and on ways that we can actively work with Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.”
Representatives of nearby neighborhoods, Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, and her chief of staff, Lisa Calderon, were on the selection committee for award recipients. The money is intended for groups doing work to further “social justice, equity, and the eradication of racial discrimination.”
The recipients are:
- BLM5280
- CIRCLE
- Lyric (Learn Your Rights in the Community)
- Creative Strategies for Change
- Theater Artibus
- Project Voyce
- GES Coalition
- Black American West Museum
- Make a Chess Move
- Birdseed Collective
- Globeville First
- EGS & Partners
- Community Wealth Building Network
- The Kaleidoscope Project
- Urban Sanctuary
- Alchemy Rituals
- Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center
- Black Dollar Saturdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.