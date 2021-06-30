Tay Anderson, a member of the Denver Public Schools' Board of Education who is under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct, expressed gratitude on Tuesday following a report that his accuser had recanted their claim of rape.
"While I feel a sense of gratitude and hope that the truth surrounding these allegations is becoming known, I recognize it is only the first step towards the healing that our community desperately needs," Anderson said in a statement posted to Twitter.
The revelation came in an article from Yellow Scene Magazine, which said it conducted an interview in April of Anderson's unnamed accuser. The interview took place through an intermediary, Mary Katherine Brooks-Fleming, who spoke on behalf of the alleged victim. Brooks-Fleming would subsequently claim to a state legislative committee that 62 people had come to her alleging sexual misconduct from one person, who The Denver Post identified as Anderson.
Yellow Scene reported that on June 13, the victim retracted their statement alleging Anderson had committed rape, and said they no longer wanted to be affiliated with Brooks-Fleming. The magazine also spoke with Anderson and his lawyer, and noted factual inconsistencies between the accuser's initial account and Anderson's whereabouts.
The school district hired Investigations Law Group in April to look into the claims against Anderson, following a public post from Black Lives Matter 5280 on behalf of the unnamed sexual assault survivor who asserted that Anderson was her perpetrator.
"We believe that everyone deserves to be heard; they deserve fair procedures and due process. That’s why the Board has invested more than $50,000 in this investigation. And to ensure no stone is left unturned, we anticipate investing even more. We need to get this right," the school board said in a June 10 update.
Anderson's statement on Twitter indicated that Investigations Law Group made him aware of the Yellow Scene article.
"We would all be wise to remember that my potential vindication from false allegations isn't a victory over survivors of assault, it's a victory for the truth and a space to consider how we may best move forward in supporting survivors and those falsely accused in true restorative and transformative ways," he added.
A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools said the board is aware of the article and will not comment on the investigation until it has had a chance to analyze the findings.
