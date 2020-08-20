Some Denver residents may have to go into immigration court without legal representation.
A report by The Denver Post found that hundreds of Denver residents could face an immigration judge without a lawyer, as there is no public defender system in immigration court, and even more could be added to that number because of a shortfall in money for the Immigrant Legal Services Fund.
The Post reports this fund funnels both city dollars and private donations to four different non-profits aimed at helping indigent Denver residents fight deportation, as well as apply for legal residence by providing them with legal assistance.
The budget for the fund has dropped to $250,000 from the approximately $385,000 it received in fiscal year 2018 and 2019. This came about from a $50,000 decline in money from the city and a drop in private donations.
During a presentation to a City Council committee, Atim Otii, director of the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focus has shifted for people, but “now we’re in a hopeful space where we’re trying to engage private support.”
Otii added that during the 2019 fiscal year, 1,620 Denver residents faced deportation proceedings with no attorney, about two thirds of the 2,478 residents who faced removal. This included more than 800 people detained at the Aurora Contract Detention Facility without legal representation to help them argue for their own release.
Sarah Plastino, senior staff attorney at Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network, told the Post that for those detainees, many of whom are the main financial contributor for their household, that means prolonged and indefinite confinement. She added that when facing deportation, the burden of proof is on the immigrant who must also mount their own legal defense against a government lawyer.
“Immigration detention is civil detention, not criminal,” she told the Post. “But the detention centers are built like jails.”
Otii said that if an extra $150,000 is not found to provide to the fund, three of the four nonprofits that use that money will have to cut back on how many Denver residents they are able to help. Since its creation in 2018, the money has helped provide legal representation for 270 people.
Even before the drop in funding there were detainees who couldn’t be helped. At last year’s funding level, The Post reports that the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network estimated that at least 80 people detained in the Aurora center were eligible for the program but could not receive help because of the lack of money. Last year, the network’s attorneys represented 42 Denver residents through the program. Many of those who were represented had lived in the United States for more than a decade.
However as funds drop, there have been council members who have voiced support for the program and the attempt to find more funding, including Councilwoman Jamie Torres and Councilman Paul Kashmann.
