Compared to cities like Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco, a new report found that people are less likely to break their bank if renting in Denver.
Rents nationwide have grown by 1.7% over the past year compared with 0.9% in the Mile High City, according to Apartment List, an online real estate company.
Denver’s median two-bedroom rent of $1,356, however, remains higher than the national average of about $1,200. Still, San Francisco’s median two-bedroom rent is more than double Denver’s price at $3,100.
In Colorado, rent is nearly on par with the national average at 1.6%.
Of Denver metro’s 10 largest cities, nine — including Westminster, Thornton and Denver proper — saw price increases over the last year. Interestingly, Brighton is the only city in the metro whose rents have fallen, with a decrease of 7.7%. Its median two-bedroom rents are still higher than Denver’s by about $325.
Thornton tops the list of the most expensive rents of Denver metro’s largest cities. Median rent for two-bedroom apartment is currently $1,931.
Outside of the metro area, Colorado Springs saw a rent increase of 3.2% over the past year, while rent in Fort Collins rose by 1.2%.
Data reported by Apartment List is compiled from both the U.S. Census Bureau and its own listings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.