The northeast Denver neighborhood name of Stapleton is now even closer to its demise.
Denverite reports the executive board responsible for neighborhood operations on Wednesday unanimously approved changing the neighborhood’s name to Central Park.
The neighborhood’s namesake, former Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the early 20th century. While property owners rejected a name change last year, the racial justice protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd prompted a reconsideration.
In late July, the options for a new name were whittled down to “Central Park” and “Skyview.” These final two names were chosen from a list of 9 that were selected after multiple rounds of voting.
According to Denverite, the vote means the Master Community Association has given its blessing for the new name and will ask the neighborhood’s developer, Brookfield Properties Development, to officially change the name to Central Park, which the developer has said it will support.
The idea for the name change, as well as the runner-up option, is based on a connection to the community’s geography or history as the former site of an airport. Central Park, which is also the recreation space along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was described by the Stapleton United Neighbors in July as “non-controversial, natural and drama-less, which is what our community could use right now.”
Denverite reports that Brookfield and the MCA have taken down signs with the previous neighborhood’s name and are asking people to reach out if they see any signs in public spaces. MCA Executive Director Keven Burnett told Denverite they will continue making other appropriate changes in the neighborhood to reflect the new name, such as changing the official website address and social media handles.
Brian Fennelly, representative for Brookfield and a member of the board of directors, said he would try to get a letter signed by the company approving the name as soon as possible this week.
Denverite reports that the new name is already visible in Denver’s online neighborhood map.
