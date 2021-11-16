Rachel Marion is the new CEO of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors, the trade group announced Tuesday morning.
Marion currently is part of the senior leadership team at Denver International Airport. She begins her new job with the association on Nov. 22, succeeding Katie Kruger.
“Rachel brings a comprehensive resume of skills and experience with first-hand knowledge of the Denver metro real estate landscape and a proven track record of creative approaches to problem solving at the local, state, and federal government levels,” Charley Will, the association's board president, said in a statement. “She has earned the respect and admiration of business leaders and elected officials alike through her holistic approach to legislative and regulatory affairs, strategy development, and advocacy.”
Before joining DIA, Marion worked on projects and policies for startups, large businesses, industry associations, landowners, public utilities, real estate developers, contractors, special districts, and community organizations as a consultant with Denver-based CRL Associates.
A Denver native, Marion is licensed to practice law in Colorado.
“We are at a pivotal moment in our region’s growth – facing significant decisions that will shape our future for decades to come,” Marion stated Tuesday. “Commercial real estate will continue to play a critical role in defining that vision within our cities. I am honored for the opportunity to build on Katie’s incredible legacy and look forward to leading DMCAR boldly through these issues in a collaborative and inclusive way.”
She also is part of numerous civic and social organizations, "with a specific love for Denver’s art and cultural scene," the association said in a press release. She will be engaged in the trade association's nonprofits and coalitions.
“Rachel’s passion for this city is unrivaled and her career path has connected her to the industries and issues that are most critical to our association and our members,” Will stated. “From commercial real estate to energy and transportation issues, she has demonstrated a clear understanding of the complex challenges we face and communicated her vision to help move our city and state forward with a responsible approach.”
