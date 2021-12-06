In October, Lisanne McNew took a seat in a comfortable position at the Colorado Workforce Development Council: the head of the table.
The El Paso County businesswoman began her term as its chair after stints as chair-elect and as treasurer. That comes after she was appointed by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper to the state jobs board five years ago.
McNew is president and CEO of McNew & Associates, a consulting support firm in Colorado Springs. She is also the vice president of SAFE Inc., a customer technical service provider.
She serves as a vice chair of the National Association of Workforce Boards, as well as a member of the Business Experiential Learning Commission, the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative and the Pikes Peak Workforce Development Board.
The council is a public-private partnership funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The mission is to foster a Colorado network that develops talent and maximizes that benefit for workers and employers. The council weighs the ramifications of workforce decisions, standing for the governor and the legislature.
We caught with to this mover and shaker as she stepped into the leadership role in putting Coloradans to work in new or better jobs.
Colorado Politics: Congratulations on your new role as chair of the Colorado Workforce Development Council. What does the council do? What do council members talk about?
Lisanne McNew: The CWDC is a governor-appointed, public-private partnership with the purpose to advise, oversee, and integrate the work of the Colorado talent development network. We are responsible for the continuous improvement of the workforce system, and ensuring a statewide strategic vision created from the bottom up through council members and local partners.
What is great about the CWDC is we have conversations with and work directly with those in economic development, education, workforce development, government, and business stakeholders at all levels. It is truly a collaborative council that works to help every Colorado employer have access to a skilled workforce and every Coloradan have the opportunity for meaningful employment.
We talk about a huge variety of topics that impact and are impacted by workforce development. While working with the groups mentioned above, we discuss things such as apprenticeships and work-based learning, career pathways, sector partnerships, job quality, legislation and more.
CP: Not a lot of people have heard of the Workforce Development Council. Can you point to a big win that the public might be familiar with?
McNew: In June, [House Bill] 1264 Funds Workforce Development Increase Worker Skills was signed by the governor. The act provides funds to respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic. This includes things such as job training, reskilling, upskilling, next-skilling workers and provides assistance to local workforce development areas so they can assist their specific community.
As part of HB21-1264, a statewide campaign was launched, Ready to Rise, to support job seekers, workers, and students in getting the skills, training, work experience, and support services needed. This campaign, which will run through January 2022, raises awareness of the opportunities available through the Colorado Recovery Plan. Learn more at readytoriseco.org.
CP: What are Colorado's jobs of the future?
McNew: The pandemic has highlighted how quickly things can change and business must adapt. I believe as we look to the future, we have to think about how these jobs will be performed. Remote work is here, and here to stay. Many businesses, large and small, including entire industries are re-evaluating remote work and how to incorporate it in their culture. How do you manage a team, keep productivity high, and keep employees engaged and happy? The Colorado’s Office of the Future of Work is looking at this as well as other organizations such as the National Governors Association and the Department of Defense.
With that being said, the CWDC puts out an annual Colorado Talent Pipeline Report that identifies areas of growing demand and opportunity. The 2020 Talent Pipeline Report can be found at the CWDC’s website, and the 2021 report will be released Dec. 17. When we look at the data, our fastest growing industries are not surprising. They include computer and mathematical, healthcare support and educational instruction. But we are also in dire need of commercial drivers, hospitality and services and trades. This is why Colorado, as well as the nation, is really focusing on apprenticeships. Very excited about the future as it relates to work-based learning.
CP: We talk about labor shortages and unemployment in the same breath these days. That seems incongruous. What's going on in the labor market that creates that paradox?
McNew: I don’t think there is one simple answer. If I knew that I would be a very rich woman. I believe several factors are at play: expanded unemployment benefits, job creation outpacing job search, fear of getting sick, individuals re-evaluating their family life and deciding to retire or stay at home with the kids and people changing careers.
The pandemic has put many things in perspective, and everyone is looking at a better career-life balance. Companies are having to become more creative to recruit and retain individuals, and that won’t change.
CP: What got you interested in helping people find jobs, or better jobs, at least?
McNew: Entrepreneurship has always been a part of my life. My dad was an electrician, and my mom was a beautician. They both went back to school when I was older and started their own businesses. Then my mom went on to become a professor. In 2006 I started running the Small Business Development Center and teaching at UCCS. I found that there was a disconnect between business and students. Businesses would tell me they could not find qualified talent and students would say they could not find good jobs. So, in 2008, I started the Career and Placement Office. The goal was to bridge the gap between job seekers (students) and businesses.
We had internships for credit and then placed students once they graduated. This is when I knew I had a passion for workforce. I was asked to sit on the Pikes Peak Workforce Development Board and the rest is history. No one grows up knowing workforce is a passion, it just pulls you in and you are there for life.
CP: What needs to happen to increase the number of good jobs in Colorado? What can the governor or legislature do to help?
McNew: I believe we need to continue to ensure Colorado has a business-friendly environment. This includes a streamlined regulatory system, pipeline of skilled talent, public-private partnerships, and a great quality of life. We must continue to coordinate policies and incentives that promote this creation and growth. Partners with the CWDC collaborated to produce the Colorado Job Quality Framework. It can be found on the CWDC’s website.
CP: If you could give advice to a high school kid about preparing for a career, what would you say?
McNew: Take every opportunity available. Even if you think it is a waste of time — it is not. The people you will meet and the lessons you will learn are invaluable. Also, you don’t have to make up your mind now. Sit back and think about what it is you love to do, then go there. Ask questions, find a mentor and have fun.
Fast Facts:
Where did you grow up? Born and raised in Colorado Springs. I currently live in Monument – native!
Your first paying job? Hostess at Red Robin
Tell me about your family. I met my husband, Mike, in high school. We have been married for 21 years. We have two boys, Landon and Rylan. Landon is 18 and studying commercial aviation and unmanned aircraft systems at the University of North Dakota. Rylan is a sophomore at Palmer Ridge. My parents and my brother and his family all live in Colorado Springs.
Who was your best mentor? This is a hard one and it truly changes over time. My parents were great mentors growing up. Then, as I got older, I developed my “kitchen cabinet.” I have several people I turn to for different things. The ones I really trust and who are honest with me at every turn — maybe too honest!
What was the first concert you saw? No Doubt at Red Rocks. Will never forget it. Gwen Stefani was amazing. It was pouring rain and she refused to get off the stage!
What did you want to be when you were 8? I wanted to be a teacher or a personal trainer.
Ever had a nickname (that you'd share)? Mom called me "Bug Face Girl." Husband calls me "Sannie Mae."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.