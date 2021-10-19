Paul Fanning, Pueblo Water’s former spokesman and legislation administrator, is the recipient of this year's George Warren Fuller Award for Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.
The Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Fanning is a long-time volunteer with the clean-water nonprofit made up of industry professionals, first serving on its Public Information Committee, before chairing it Communications Committee, then working with the Colorado Water Utility Council, before becoming chairman of the Rocky Mountain Section.
"Paul has done it all, from festivals and television production and continues to serve the water profession as a member of the Board of Directors of Water Education Colorado, as legislative appointee to the Arkansas Basin Roundtable, and as an honorary life member of Colorado Water Congress," the association's chapter said in a press release. "With his work with the Colorado Water Congress, he worked at the state legislature and influenced many bills over the years. He was instrumental in communications, which literally occurred with splashes of guitar or ukulele music."
“I have always felt the greatest honor is to do important work alongside smart, dedicated, funny people who support each other through the ups and downs of our professional journeys,” Fanning said in the statement. “Nevertheless, it’s much appreciated to be recognized for our service, and I must say the Fuller Award is the most deeply appreciated recognition I could
The Fuller Award recognizes service is the water profession, and it's the highest award presented by the AWWA. The award was created in 1937 to memorialize George Warren Fuller, "considered the father of modern water treatment," the release stated.
