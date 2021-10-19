The advocacy group Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development will launch a statewide TV campaign Tuesday to draw attention to the state's tough regulation of greenhouse gas emission.
CRED, which supports the oil and gas industry, said Colorado has some of the country's strongest regulations aimed at climate change.
The organization, supported by the industry, said there was no need to extinguish the world's energy supply to address the problem, particularly as energy prices rise as demand outpaces the worldwide supply.
"We should be producing and using more clean-burning Colorado natural gas to keep energy prices low, rather than driving up prices by importing energy sources from other parts of the world," CRED spokeswoman Laurie Cipriano said in a statement. "Importing energy rather than using our own makes no economic or environmental sense. Colorado's oil and natural gas industry generates some of the cleanest energy in the world and is essential in the fight against climate change. It helps keep energy prices at levels everyone can afford, while maintaining America's energy independence."
The 30-second ad lands as Congress debates clean energy legislation, and some Democrats, including Sen. John Hickenlooper, are advocating for a tax on carbon to be paid by industries for each ton of greenhouse gases the emit.
Watch ad, titled "All on Tomorrow," by clicking here.
The script states:
Can business and conservation coexist?
Our economy and our ecosystems.
Our energy needs and our climate reality.
Yes they can.
We are Colorado's oil and natural gas industry and we're helping fight climate change with some of the nation's strongest regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.
