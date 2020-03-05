Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week visited multiple Asian-owned businesses in Denver to highlight a need to avoid stereotyping due to coronavirus fears.
“It’s important in the face of coronavirus that Coloradans continue to support our Asian community and their businesses. I’d encourage all Coloradans to reach out and support the Asian-American community in every way you can — especially during this time,” Polis wrote on Facebook afterward.
So far, there have been over 3,300 deaths worldwide attributable to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the vast majority of which have occurred in China.
Denverite reported on Polis’ visits to businesses along Federal Boulevard with Colorado Asian Chamber of Commerce members and the Rev. Joseph Dang of the Denver Police Department. Some of the establishments had told Denverite that they experienced a drop-off in business after initial news of the virus.
“We’re happy for his support to Asian-owned businesses to show the public at large that we don’t have any cases confirmed here in Colorado," said the chamber’s board chair, Travis Tom. “Keep going to Asian-owned businesses.”
As of Wednesday, 37 tests for COVID-19 had been performed in Colorado, all of which came back negative. Twenty-one tests are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.