Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will host a Western Governors Association workshop Thursday and Friday in Denver to talk about working public lands and working communities.
The discussions each day will be available on Facebook by clicking here or YouTube by clicking here.
Polis is the vice chair of the Western Governors Association and is expected to provide pre-recorded remarks at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Speakers will include:
- John Swartout, the executive director for Colorado Counties Inc. who was senior adviser to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on public lands and other environmental issues
- Jonathan Asher, senior policy adviser to Polis
- Clint Evans, Colorado state conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Ch'aska Huayhuaca, a research associate for the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute at Colorado State University
- Jonas Feinstein, the state conservation forester for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Rebecca Samulski, executive director of Fire Adapted Colorado
- Paige Lewis, deputy state director and director of conservation programs for The Nature Conservancy in Colorado
- Emily Olsen, Rocky Mountain Region director for the National Forest Foundation
- Nate Anderson, research forester for the U.S. Forest Service
- Molly Pitts, executive director of the Colorado Timber Association
- Tim Reader, program specialist for wood products utilization and marketing for the Colorado State Forest Service
The full agenda is available by clicking here.
