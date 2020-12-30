Gov. Jared Polis will consider six individuals to fill two district judgeships in the 17th Judicial District, following a pair of vacancies in the suburban Denver jurisdiction.
Voters in the district, which includes Adams and Broomfield counties, decided against retaining Judge Tomee Crespin in November. One month later, Chief Judge Emily E. Anderson announced her sudden retirement nineteen months after her elevation to the top post.
A citizen-led judicial nominating commission screened applicants for both seats. With each vacancy, commissions forward the names of three finalists to the governor, who then makes an appointment. Judges serve for a provisional term of approximately two years before standing for retention in a general election.
In Crespin’s case, Colorado Politics and MetroWest Newspapers (now Colorado Community Media) reported about a behind-the-scenes intervention that took place in summer 2020 after Crespin’s allies believed her retention process was unfair. The allegations also included retaliation from Anderson against judges who did not support her to become chief judge.
Subsequently, The Denver Post reported on multiple claims of misconduct in the judicial district that occurred under Anderson or her predecessor.
Polis will have 15 days from Dec. 29 to name the new judges. Crespin’s replacement will take office on Jan. 12 and Anderson’s will take office on Jan. 23. People may comment on any of the candidates by emailing gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.
The finalists are:
- Amanda DeWick of Broomfield, a personal injury and product liability attorney with Higgins, Hopkins, McLain, & Roswell
- Bryon Large of Aurora, a 17th Judicial District magistrate
- Brett Martin of Commerce City, a family law and civil attorney with the Martin Law Firm
- Bradley Varmo of Thornton, a 17th Judicial District magistrate
- Teri Vasquez of Broomfield, an insurance attorney with Bayer & Carey
- Joseph Whitfield Jr. of Aurora, a deputy district attorney in the 18th Judicial District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.