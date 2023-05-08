Colorado officials on Monday pleaded for help from the federal government, saying they anticipate an “ocean of needs” with the expected spike of immigrants arriving in Denver beginning this month.
A Trump-era policy that effectively kept border crossings low is expiring this week. Already, Denver officials began to see more immigrants arriving last week.
In a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis urged to the federal government to take action and provide additional resources as Title 42 expires on Thursday.
“We implore the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and relevant federal partner agencies to bolster direct support for non-border jurisdictions that are struggling to meet the immense human need resulting from continued migrant arrivals,” they said in their letter to Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“Despite the clear federal responsibility for immigration policy and border security in the United States, the responsibility for recent arrivals has fallen on cities and states across the nation including Denver, the State of Colorado and local non-governmental agencies (NGOs). As a result, we experienced a significant and unreimbursed drain of local financial resources that unfairly and disproportionately impacts our residents.”
The two officials noted Colorado has so far spent $8.35 million, while Denver has expended more than $14 million since December 2022 to shelter, feed and support more than 7,000 migrants.
“While Federal partners point to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program - Humanitarian (EFSP-H) to help us with expenses, the program is not equipped to keep up with the veritable ocean of human needs as arrivals continue,” they said. “We were encouraged by the increase in funding in the federal fiscal year 2023. But, we are extremely disappointed that the EFSP-H funded neither the City of Denver nor the State of Colorado adequately despite several requests and applications for funding. EFSP-H funded less than four percent of these massive cost.”
They added: “For perspective, EFSP-H reimbursed the City of Denver for one week’s worth of services. We remain deeply concerned that our jurisdictions will not be fairly reimbursed for shouldering this unprecedented federal responsibility.”
The two officials said non-border states, such as Colorado, are “very much impacted by this crisis” and that additional funding from the feds is “essential to caring for the needs of migrants while maintaining solvency of our local finances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.