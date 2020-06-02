Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock rejected President Donald Trump’s warnings on Monday to send troops against demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, language they say only fans the flames of unrest.
“There is no need for the deployment of US troops to maintain order in our city,” the pair wrote in a statement late Monday evening. “The President's threat to deploy federal troops is counterproductive and will only stoke the potential for worse violence and destruction.
“Denver is not Little Rock in 1957, and Donald Trump is not President Eisenhower,” the Democrats added. “This is a time for healing, for bringing people together, and the best way to protect civil rights is to move away from escalating violence.”
Trump, during a speech in the Rose Garden Monday afternoon, threatened to deploy “all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting." The president also told governors to call in the National Guard and establish “an overwhelming law enforcement presence.”
Moments before the president delivered his speech, protesters near the White House were forced away from a church with tear gas and flash-bang explosions. After his address, Trump walked to the church and stood for pictures.
Earlier that day, in a call with governors, Trump called them “weak” for failing to halt violent protests over the weekend. He also expressed support for a constitutional amendment criminalizing flag burning, which is protected under the First Amendment.
Although some governors, such as South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, applauded the president's calls for military force, many state leaders across the country, including the Democratic governors of Illinois, New York and Washington, have condemned the president’s rhetoric for potentially inflaming racial tensions.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner weighed in Tuesday afternoon on a question from Colorado Politics about military action in states. He did not directly address federal intervention in the statement provided by his staff.
“No 1, we have to recognize that the murder of George Floyd has to result in real change, and that we can simply no longer have this kind of murder, inequality and injustice occur," the Republican from Yuma said. "No. 2, we have to recognize the protesters have to be heard because of that, and we have to respond in a way that their voices are heard and the questions that they have -- and rightfully so, that we all have -- are answered.
"Third, we have to stop the violence and the violence needs to end. Mayors, governors, and the president all need to work together on this. We will get through this as a nation if we work together.”
Colorado Politics staff asked a half-dozen other leading Republicans from the state to comment, including U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who also is the state party chair.
Other than Gardner, no one else responded.
National outrage was sparked following the death of Floyd, a black man, who was killed on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes while three other police officers stood by.
After four consecutive days of violent clashes between demonstrators and police officers in riot gear, nightly protests in Denver, which began Thursday, were largely peaceful for the first time Monday — the same day Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marched arm-in-arm with protesters.
Only after midnight, three hours past the citywide curfew Hancock extended until 5 a.m. Friday, did Denver police officers fire tear gas to send the remaining protesters home.
Joey Bunch contributed to the report.
