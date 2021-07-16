A handful of Colorado’s most prominent Democratic leaders on Friday hailed Lara McLucas ahead of her swearing-in ceremony as Denver’s first female postmaster.
McLucas is a U.S. Army veteran who served as a medic in the Gulf War before returning to Colorado to serve in law enforcement. She started with the U.S. Postal Service in 1995 as a letter carrier in Trinidad before advancing to a number of roles, including postmaster in Wheat Ridge, Arvada and Littleton and manager of customer service operations in Denver.
In remarks delivered just ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in the Old Supreme Court Chambers at the state Capitol, Gov. Jared Polis praised her appointment.
“It’s about time Denver got its first woman postmaster,” the governor said before going on to praise USPS for the “absolutely critical work they do.”
The ceremony also featured praise of McLucas from current and former USPS leaders, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, whose video message turned into an audio message after technical difficulties.
“We can all see now how important the Postal Service is,” DeGette joked after the struggle with Hickenlooper’s video. “If you want to make any type of communication you know is going to get there, send a letter; don’t make a video.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.