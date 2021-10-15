Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Friday activating a nine-member Colorado National Guard unit to ensure this year's elections are secure.

The Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element will help with election cybersecurity defense from Saturday through Nov. 4, which is two days after the polls close on this year's election.

Hickenlooper: 'We're in a cyber war' U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday said he supported taking action against international cybercriminals and the nations that harbor them while touring the National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs.

Besides three statewide ballot questions, local Colorado communities collectively have at least 170 questions in their respective jurisdictions, after clerks began mailing out ballots this week.

The secretary of state has requested the support, the decree states.

"Like many states, Colorado uses online voter registration systems that allow eligible citizens to access and update their voter registration information," according to the order Polis signed. "These systems are protected by various security features that maintain confidentiality and prevent data tampering or interference with data.

"Even with such security features, online voter registration systems could provide an avenue for cyber actors to gain unlawful access to voter registration databases. Outside of Colorado, voter registration databases have been compromised by cyber actors hacking into various systems. While cyber actors are unable to modify voter records, breaches could result in the release of voters’ personally identifiable information. The exposure of voters’ personally identifiable information does not threaten the integrity of our State elections, but could undermine public confidence in the system and suppress voter registration. The Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element has unique cyber capabilities to assist in protecting critical election infrastructure."

