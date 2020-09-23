The Denver City Council honored nearly two dozen Denver Parks and Recreation Department employees on Monday who retired at the end of August as part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s retirement incentive program.
The economic crisis has called for employee furloughs and deep cuts across city agencies, both this year and next. The retirement packages were offered as a way to avoid layoffs while the city scrambled to close a $220 million deficit caused by the pandemic.
“Combined they have 535 years of service and experience” and average a 25-year career with the department, Councilwoman Kendra Black said during the council meeting of the 21 retirees. “We are going to be missing that in our Parks Department.”
Among the retirees is Thomas Herndon, the director of recreation, who has worked for the city the longest at 42 years.
“He probably held every position in the division and supervised more than 10,000 employees during his tenure,” Black said.
Another is Audrey Manzanares, or “Coach,” as everyone in Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval’s family knows her.
“Coach Audrey has played a significant role in my life,” she said, revealing that Manzanares had been her volleyball coach as well as her daughter’s coach at the Glenarm Recreation Center.
“When I was a stay-at-home mom and I didn’t have they money to put my daughter in a recreation program, Coach Audrey always just said, ‘No problem. We’ll make it work. And not only will we make it work, bring her friends.’ ”
Several other directors within the department retired sooner than expected as well, including finance director Fred Weiss, parks director Doug Woods and special projects director Dody Erickson.
“They found efficiencies through our park operations,” Black said, “and they were all dedicated to providing beautiful and sustainable places ... and offer[ing] quality programs for individuals of all ages to stay active and healthy.”
“You all will be greatly missed,” Sandoval said.
Next year, the parks department is facing a 6% budget cut for a new total of $75.4 million. As part of the scalebacks, 19 full-time employees are expected to opt into the special incentive retirement program, reducing the budget by nearly $1.8 million.
On Aug. 25, the parks department held a honk-and-drive parade for the retirees to give employees an opportunity to show their thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.