Denver’s private sector has a strong foothold on the national market, with over 100 Denver metro companies recognized in Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-private growing private companies in the nation.
One hundred and three metro Denver companies were recognized , with five in the top 100 and two in the top 20: Brumate and NuLeaf Naturals.
Brumate, which, according to Inc., provides drinkware that helps keep customer’s “favorite adult beverages cold,” ranked 14th and has seen a three-year growth of nearly 12,000%. NuLeaf Naturals, which produces organic hemp oil extracts, was ranked 16th and has seen an increase of over 11,000%.
Dylan Jacob, the founder of Brumate, said that while his team has been tracking their growth and anticipated breaking the top 20, being in the 14th spot after moving to Colorado only a year prior was very special.
“To be named the fastest growing company in Colorado was super cool, not only for me and the company but for all the employees,” Jacob said. “All of our employees are from here in Colorado .”
Deborah Cameron, Denver business development officer with the Denver office of Economic Development and Opportunity, and Rebecca Gillis, DEDO Business Development Representative, said the significance of having so many companies in the top 5,000 fastest growing companies show that the city is cultivating an environment that supports entrepreneurship and innovation, which are both important to strive for "in order to build a robust and equitable economy.
“It also means that Denver-based companies are increasingly catching the eye and attention of funders from all over the globe,” Cameron said in a statement to Colorado Politics. “The more attention The Mile High City can attract from traditional funders, VCs, angels, etc., the healthier our economy will become.”
Cameron said before the pandemic that the economic atmosphere in Denver was “energetic and had been collecting momentum over the past five years,” as the city has seen increased activity in relocation and expansion to Denver.
In 2019, Forbes ranked Denver fourth in their list of best cities for business and careers and the best city for women to start a business.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant economic impacts on the economy both in Colorado and nationwide, Cameron said, the city is still experiencing numerous inquiries from local and out-of-state companies looking for tools to support their growth in Denver.
Cameron added that while traditional metrics such as real estate vacancies may look weaker because of the pandemic, the number of people working from home has helped.
“A growing global remote workforce will allow companies and talented individuals to work wherever they choose,” Cameron said. “Denver is amongst the most attractive cities in the U.S. to live, so we can expect that momentum to benefit us.”
