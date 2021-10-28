Tickets remain for the One Colorado Education Fund's Ally Awards on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Four Seasons Denver hotel.
One Colorado is the state's largest advocacy organizations for LGBTQ residents and their families. This year's allies are Brother Jeff S. Fard, Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, the Ignacio Out and Equal Alliance and the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.
"The meaning of the word 'ally' has evolved over the years for us at One Colorado," said executive director Nadine Bridges. "Today, we view allies as more than supporters to our cause. They are partners on the front lines of our shared work to advance equality and opportunity, dismantle oppressive systems, and create supportive communities where no one is left out.
"Our team couldn't do the work we do every day without supporters and allies behind us every step of the way. We're so excited to honor Brother Jeff, Ignacio Out & Equal Alliance, the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, and Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, because they make our advocacy efforts a reality."
State Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, will emcee the Nov. 12 gala.
