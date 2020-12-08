Denver is moving ahead on the most comprehensive changes to marijuana regulation in the city since recreational sales were legalized in 2014, according to the department that regulates the city’s cannabis.
Following on the heels of Aurora, whose city council is taking up a similar measure, Denver is weighing three proposals that would legalize cannabis delivery, allow cannabis bars and tour buses, and open up applications for new store and cultivation licenses for the first time since 2016.
The proposal is built around a social equity plan intended to give preference, and in some cases exclusive access, to “social equity applicants.” That group, as defined by the state of Colorado, includes those who have had a run-in with the law connected to a marijuana offense, or people who live in low-income or vulnerable communities.
According to the “Cannabis Business and Employment Opportunity Study Report” prepared for Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses in June, among the highest priorities across those involved and interested in the industry is to "remove barriers" of previous arrests or convictions on employment or ownership, creating more opportunities for ownership and ensuring equity in hiring.
If approved by the Denver City Council, the changes would kick off in July. “Our hope is that it will go in front of Council in January,” EXL spokesman Eric Escudero wrote in an email.
The Excise and Licenses Department as well as Denver’s Office of Marijuana Policy will host two online stakeholder feedback sessions, on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, before presenting the draft legislation to the council.
The current plan was created with input from Denver’s Marijuana Licensing Workgroup, which includes social equity activists, Denver lawmakers, city and state regulatory representatives, law enforcement, marijuana stakeholder and home delivery industry representatives and youth safety activists.
In Aurora, Denver’s neighbor to the East, city council members on Monday advanced a marijuana delivery bill that would allow residents to order marijuana for delivery between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Similar to Denver’s current proposal, the plan would limit delivery vendors for the first three years to social equity applicants to empower communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.
The Aurora City Council’s final vote on the plan is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Across Colorado, marijuana sales have never been higher this year. From January through October, the most recent data available, the state generated $318 million in total marijuana taxes and fees, with the largest portion — a 15% state retail sales tax — funneled largely toward schools and local governments.
