THIRD WAY CENTER
Denver
News: Former state Sen. Mike Johnston will receive the Community Award on Oct. 16 when Third Way Center stages its True Grit Gala at Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale.
Johnston, who is now chief executive officer of Gary Community Ventures, previously served as principal at Third Way’s Joan Farley Academy.
The gala, themed True Grit & Glam, also marks the 50th year that Third Way Center has provided “truth and hope to struggling teens,” according to founder and medical director, Dr. Hildegard Messenbaugh.
Messenbaugh added that the gala’s tagline, “Back in the Saddle Again,” reflects “Not only the return to a live, in-person event, but it also speaks to the resilient nature of the youth we serve. They overcome adversity and failure and get back in the saddle again each time they refuse to give up.”
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 True Grit to be held virtually.
This year’s festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction. Dinner, a program and live auction follows. Brendan Bartic, a former Third Way Center resident and vice chair of Third Way’s board of directors, will be the master of ceremonies.
A U.S. Army infantry veteran, Bartic is now one of Denver’s top Realtors. His team, The Bartic Group, is affiliated with Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate.
True Grit is open to the public and tickets can be purchased by visiting thirdwaycenter.org/events/truegrit2021/
About the organization: With eight homes and two schools across the Denver metro area, Third Way helps high risk, mentally ill, disadvantaged and often homeless adolescents and their families by helping them identify and overcome their trauma, complete high school or earn a GED, learn independent living and self-advocacy skills, participate in jobs skills training and placement, and ultimately become empowered to build better lives for themselves and their families.
Website: thirdwaycenter.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.