News: Nearly 100 visual artists will be taking part in the 28th Summer Art Market that takes place Aug. 28 and 29 between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue and between Logan and Sherman streets in Denver’s West Washington Park neighborhood.
A fundraiser for the Art Students League of Denver, the outdoor event also features demonstrations by local artists, kidART programming and food and beverage vendors.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under are free.
“Following a challenging 2020, including having to cancel the Summer Art Market, income from ticket sales is critical to supporting the ASLD’s continued mission to provide an inclusive art community where professional artists guide individuals of all abilities to reach their highest potential,” according to a press release issued by the ASLD.
The art on display and for sale includes ceramics, fiber arts, mixed-media/book art, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, jewelry and sculpture created by Art Students League faculty and students.
Faculty demonstrations will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days in the community garden on the Art Students Leage of Denver grounds, 200 Grant St. Meininger Art Supply will have a booth where attendees can make their own tie-dye creations.
Meininger Art Supply is among the Summer Art Market sponsors, joining Constellation Brands, Little Pub Company and PNC Bank.
About the organization: The Art Students League of Denver was established in 1987 with a handful of recognized artists teaching 100 students. Today the ASLD connects with over 55,000 members in seven counties in the Denver metro area. More than 14,000 attend classes, workshops, teen studios and summer camps, and more than 130 professional artists teach fine arts classes throughout the year. The 501(c)(3) organization is supported by private donations, tuition, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District.
