News: Jewish Family Service will honor three of its valued supporters at the annual Faces of JFS Gala to be held Oct. 13 at Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale.
Leanna Harris will receive the Yana Vishnitsky Leadership Award while the Joyce and Kal Zeff Humanitarian Award goes to Jamie Sarche’ and Cary Chapman.
Harris, an author and educational consultant with Diane Sweeney Consulting, exemplifies the commitment to public service that Vishnitsky had shown during her 16 years as JFS’ president and chief executive officer. When Vishnitsky retired in 2016, the award was created in her honor.
Harris has been a member of the JFS board of directors since 2015 and recently completed her term as board chair. She also volunteers at the agency’s Weinberg Food Pantry.
She has a master’s degree in education from the University of Colorado Denver, an undergraduate degree in theology from Georgetown University and a certificate in sustainability leadership and implementation from the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.
Sarche’ is a former member of the JFS board. She is also director of pre-planning at Feldman Mortuary, an ELI Talk and TED speaker and a member of the Kavod Senior Life board of directors.
Chapman, senior relationship manager, investment professional and managing director for CIBC Private Wealth Management in Denver, earned his bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University and his master of business administration degree from the University of Michigan. He served on the JFS board for 10 years and is a life member of the Kavod Senior Life board.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. event are $122.69 each, a sum that includes the credit card processing fee. They can be purchased by visiting jewishfamilyservice.org/events/faces-of-jfs
About the organization: Jewish Family Service is dedicated to strengthening the community by providing vital services to vulnerable individuals and families of all faiths, races, ages, incomes and abilities. Its programs include support for older adults, financial assistance to people in crisis, mental health counseling and job training and placement for those with significant barriers to employment. JFS will celebrate its 150th year in 2022.
