News: The decision to expand and enhance its annual Ping Pong on the Plaza fundraiser to the bigger and better Party on the Plaza obviously was the right decision, as the IMA Foundation today reports that the Sept. 14 event surpassed its fundraising goal by some $10,000.
In 2020, Ping Pong on the Plaza raised $140,000; this year’s Party on the Plaza brought in $150,000, with donations continuing to be received. The money supports the foundation’s grantmaking efforts to nonprofit organizations that focus on advancing youth, education and arts and culture.
The 2020 proceeds enabled the IMA Foundation to give money to 70-plus nonprofits in the Denver area. In addition, IMA employees volunteered at some 150 nonprofits nationwide.
Party on the Plaza brought 300 people to the Wynkoop Plaza outside Union Station in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood for a late-afternoon gathering filled with food, drinks and music by a jazz quartet.
Colorado’s best amateur ping pong players participated in a tournament conducted on 15 tables set up on the plaza, with the winner receiving a $500 donation from IMA, an employee-owned integrated financial services company, to the charity of his or her choice.
The winning team was from Plante Moran, whose members asked that the $500 be donated to Urban Peak.
“After the strife of last year, we wanted to bring Denver together in a safe, outdoor setting,” said Ruth Rohs, executive director of the IMA Foundation. “We already had the perfect gathering place, so we expanded the party to include all
ages but with the same mission: supporting the nonprofits and institutions that make our city great.”
About the organization: Shortly after the incorporation of IMA some 40 years ago, the company’s founders created the IMA Foundation to represent the passions of IMA associates by making strategic contributions within the foundation’s focus areas. Its vision is to empower communities to create opportunities that protect assets and make a difference and its mission is to provide philanthropic support in the communities where IMA associates work and live.
