DENVER URBAN GARDENS
Denver
News: Tickets are now on sale for a garden tour and brunch, benefiting Denver Urban Gardens, that takes place on July 24. They’re $45 each or $164 per party of four and can be reserved by visiting dug.org.
Guests will first gather at the Denver Urban Gardens headquarters in the Posner Center, 1031 33rd St., Suite 100, before taking off on a less-than-one-mile walking tour of two DUG gardens. Coffee, tea, fruit and pastries will be served along the way.
Then, it’s back to the Posner Center for a sit-down brunch, catered by Snooze, that showcases the power of local and sustainable food systems. Beverages to be served are Bluestone Lane cold brew coffee, Teatulia teas and Tito’s premium cocktails.
The folk trio Starling will perform during brunch.
About the organization: Denver Urban Gardens was established in 1985 to support Denver residents in creating sustainable, food-producing urban gardens. Since then, DUG’s reach has expanded to six metro-area counties where 180 community gardens and 70 school-based gardens are tended annually. DUG also offers youth education and community garden training programs, access to seedlings and a master composter training program.
Website: dug.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.