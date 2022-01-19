DENVER CHAPTER OF THE LINKS, INC.
News: COVID concerns may have prevented Deborah Roberts from traveling to Denver during her “I’m” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art, but those who had hoped to meet the Austin, TX-based artist are invited to sign up for a virtual conversation with her on Jan. 24.
The hour-long session, moderated by MCA Denver director Nora Burnett Abrams, begins at 6 p.m. To register, email annaa@mcadenver.org.
Roberts’ “I'm” includes collages, paintings, a sound and video installation and text-based works on paper that critique notions of beauty, the body, race and identity in contemporary society. “I’m” remains at MCA Denver through Jan. 30.
According to biographical information provided by Tina Walls, a supporter of MCA Denver and member of Denver chapter of The Links, Inc., Roberts’ mixed-media works on paper and on canvas combine found images, sourced from the Internet, with hand-painted details in striking figural compositions that invite viewers to look closely and to see through the layers. She focuses her gaze on Black children … investigating how societal pressures, projected images of beauty or heroism, and the violence of racism condition their experiences growing up, as well as how others perceive them.
About the organization: Denver chapter of The Links, Inc., established in 1952, is a nonprofit organization focused on service, friendship, community involvement and philanthropy. Its 45 active member contribute some 5,000 hours of volunteer time annually. Most recently, the chapter gave $100,000 to the Center for African American Health for its capital campaign. Other projects include reading and mentoring programs at Hallett Academy and Project L.E.A.D., where members visit the Omar D. Blair Charter School to support and/or improve academic, health, cultural, social awareness and career development for Black girls in sixth through eighth grades.
Website: denverlinksinc.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
