DENVER ARCHITECTURE FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Doors Open Denver, an event dedicated to showcasing the richness and history of Denver’s “built environment” and promoting quality design, begins Sept. 27 and runs through Oct.17.
During that time, participants can enjoy four limited-attendance, in-person tours every Saturday and Sunday of sites that include the Clyfford Still Museum, the Historic Elitch Theater, the Historic 11th Avenue Hostel and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.
Tickets are $25 for Denver Architecture Foundation members and $30 for nonmembers. They can be purchased by visiting denverarchitecture.org.
Current COVID protocols will be in place.
In addition, free virtual tours will be offered on-demand during the run of Doors Open Denver. They also can be accessed at denverarchitecture.org. Those sites will include the Daniels & Fisher Tower, the 200 block of the S. Lincoln Street historic district, Pancratia Hall at Loretto Heights University and the NCAR Mesa Laboratory.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to continue the annual tradition of Doors Open Denver, while prioritizing public safety, Denver Architecture Foundation is excited to present a hybrid event in 2021,” said Pauline Herrera, the DAF’s executive director. “With our in-person tours, virtual tours and archived tours from 2020, we are offering access to more than 20 architectural sites, inspiring people to explore our dynamic city and state and experience the importance of design to our quality of life.”
Doors Open Denver is funded and sponsored by organizations that include the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District, National Endowment for the Arts, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Anderson Mason Dale, Citywide Banks, Davis Partnership Architects, Pear Workplace Solutions and RATIO.
About the organization: The Denver Architecture Foundation inspires people to explore Denver, experience the importance of design to our quality of life and envision an exceptional future for Denver.
Website: denverarchitecture.org
