DENVER PUBLIC LIBRARY
Denver
News: Enrollment opens today for the Denver Public Library’s Summer of Adventure, a program where young people from toddlers through 12th grade are challenged to complete 15 activities built around reading, making and exploring. Participants will be given a prize, while supplies last, for finishing all 15.
Signups are being taken at any Denver Public Library location, with the exception of the Central Library, which is undergoing renovations and remains closed to the public. Or, by visiting denverlibraryadventures.org.
“We’ve missed our customers this past year and we look forward to seeing them again,” said Yanira Duarte, Summer of Adventure program coordinator. “The Summer of Adventure program is the perfect way to reconnect with your local library.”
The program ends Aug. 21; Aug. 13 is the final day to register for it.
In addition, the Denver Public Library, in partnership with Colorado Food Cluster, is offering summer meals for youths up to age 18. Free, nutritious food and enrichment activities will be delivered all summer to those living within a 20-mile radius of the Capitol Hill neighborhood. For details, visit coloradofoodcluster.com
About the organization: The Denver Public Library was founded in 1889 and has 26 locations throughout Denver. It offers welcoming spaces where all are free to explore and connect. It also provides essential resources to the community, including early literacy programs; computer and Internet access and training, and programs for families and adults.
Website: denverlibrary.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
