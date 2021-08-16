BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation on Monday named the 21 Denver-based arts and culture organizations that will share in grants totaling $1.9 million. RedLine received the largest amount — $600,000, to be distributed in $200,000 increments over a three-year period — in support of its Arts in Society program.
Colorado Ballet also received a three-year grant — $60,000 per year for a total of $180,000 — for general operating support. Denver Art Museum’s $350,000 grant is the seventh payment of a 10-year commitment by the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation to support the DAM’s Vision 2021: North Building Renovation. And, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s $180,000 grant will be distributed in $60,000 increments over a three-year period.
“These 21 organizations continue to bring creativity and passion to Denver and its communities during a time when art and culture is so desperately needed to uplift our spirits, our voices and bring us safely together,” said Gina Ferrari, director of the foundation’s Grants Program. “The diversity of these organizations truly reflects our communities and contribute to Denver’s vibrancy. We look forward to seeing our newer grantees’ programs come to life along with exciting activities and seasons for our returning grantees.”
Other grantees are:
· Art Students League of Denver, $90,000 to be distributed over a three-year period for general operating support;
· ArtHyve, Inc., $10,000 to support the Archives as Muse exhibition and residency program;
· Colorado Black Arts Movement, $40,000 for start-up administrative costs to support the opening of FreshLo/Arts;
· Colorado Nonprofit Association, $20,000 for general operating support;
· Colorado Photographic Arts Center, $69,000 to be distributed over a three-year period for general operating support
· Community-Minded Dance, $15,000 for general operating support;
· Curious Theatre Company, $45,000 for the final payment on a three-year award;
· D3 Arts, $20,000 for general operating support of artistic programs
· Denver Children’s Choir, $10,000 for general operating support
· Denver Theatre District, $10,000 to support ARTcade, an interactive public program;
· Diversity in the Arts Internship Program, $35,000 to support its 2021-2022 program
· Levitt Pavilion Denver, $90,000 to be distributed in $30,000 increments over a three-year period for general operating support;
· Mexican Cultural Center, $75,000 to be distributed in $25,000 increments over a three-year period for general operating and Latin Beats program support;
· Phamaly Theatre Company, $25,000, the last payment in a three-year award for general operating support
· The Denver Brass, Inc., $15,000 for general operating support
· The Gift of Jazz, $10,000 to support its 2021-22 concert series; and
· Youth on record, $20,000 for general operating support.
Profiles of each organization can be found on the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation website, bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation provides grants and fellowships to advance the arts and inspire creative leadership in Denver. Headed by Gary Steuer, it is a contemporary leader in fueling innovation and exploration in our creative economy. Each year, the foundation gives more than $3 million to arts and culture organizations and nonprofit leaders because “We believe these entities and individuals are critical to building and sustaining a vibrant community.”
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
