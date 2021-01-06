The Regional Transportation District swore in eight new and returning members to its board of directors on Tuesday night, while also selecting its executive officers.
Angie Rivera-Malpiede, District C, will remain the chair of the board. The first and second vice chairs are Lynn Guissinger, District O, and Shelley Cook, District L, respectively. All three women joined the board following their 2018 elections.
Vince Buzek, District J, will serve as secretary and Paul Rosenthal, District E, is the new treasurer. Rosenthal previously was a Democratic state representative from Denver who ran for the RTD board in 2020.
The other new members are Julien Bouquet, who defeated incumbent director Ken Mihalik in District G, which includes portions of Douglas County, Centennial and Aurora; Bobby Dishell, who represents parts of Denver, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties in District D; and Marjorie Sloan, the former mayor of Golden, who represents District M in Jefferson County.
The Board of County Commissioners for Boulder County selected Erik Davidson to represent District I after no candidates made the ballot in the general election.
Three incumbent directors also began new terms: Kate Williams of District A in Denver; Bob Broom of District F, which includes Aurora and Arapahoe County; and Doug Tisdale, District H, which covers portions of Arapahoe and Douglas counties.
