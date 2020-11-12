The heads of seven neighborhood organizations and business improvement districts in Denver sent a letter to Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday endorsing multiple strategies for sanctioned homeless encampments amid a “surge” of unhoused residents.
The organizations wrote that they had “received inquiries regarding the seeming surge of homeless encampments in Denver. To our disappointment and concern, some of the inquiries have turned into hostilities. Where collaboration is paramount, we see shoulder shrugging.”
Inviting Hancock to reevaluate a one-size-fits-all strategy, the letter recommended smaller encampment sites with fewer occupants so as to be more acceptable to neighborhoods. There was also a suggestion to provide comprehensive services at each location, and to provide a public update on the feasibility of sites already under consideration.
“Our research has determined multiple barriers in the city’s current process,” the letter reported. “For example, we are aware of a former monastery/clergy house that has been suggested as a potential shelter but was turned down due to zoning restrictions. A church near the state capitol was approached by the city to house homeless individuals inside; the facility itself could not accommodate, but why not use the parking lot?”
Finally, the organizations urged against telling those experiencing homelessness to “move along,” and invited the administration to advise neighborhood groups how they should communicate with their neighbors.
"Our groups are often forced to say 'We don’t know' or 'Your council member may have more information' to those who inquire," the letter explained.
The signatories included Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, City Park West Registered Neighborhood Organization, Colfax Ave. Business Improvement District, Golden Triangle Creative District, Old San Rafael Neighborhood Organization, Santa Fe Drive Business Improvement District, and Uptown on the Hill RNO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.