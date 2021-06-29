Baby Boomers and hip millennials rejoice. Casa Bonita is back.
The 47-year-old Lakewood institution of Mexican food, roaming Mariachi, cliff divers and Black Bart's Haunted Cave will reopen in September, reports Bob Wooley of Colorado Community Media.
In the meantime, the new management (with the same Arizona-based owners) are offering public tours hourly and daily to show off its remodeling and to offer up some souvenirs for sale.
With so many dining institutions choosing to close for good, fans have been fretting over their kitschy fix for all-you-can-eat platters and frosty margaritas for the older Bonitans.
In April "Save Casa Bonita!" fans rallied outside the 52,000-square-foot landmark at 6715 West Colfax Ave.
Their cries have been heard.
Colorado Politics reported in January that the owners planned to reopen, eventually.
Casa Bonita, made internationally famous by the Colorado-focused TV show "South Park," closed in March 2020, because of the pandemic.
The restaurant opened in Lakewood in 1974 as part of a small chain that was founded in Oklahoma City in 1968, but dwindled down to the still-popular Colorado location.
The restaurant was designated a landmark by the Lakewood Historical Society in 2015.
"Kids love Casa Bonita — which should go without saying, since kids are delightful lunatics," notes the oddity-loving website Atlas Obscura.
After all, the place bills itself as “The Most Exciting Restaurant in the World.”
