A couple of Denver's biggest political figures will be doing some good tomorrow when they help unload and distribute five semi trucks or food at the Denver Dream Center Friday morning, the press learned Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Denver Human Services executive director Don Mares will help Pastor Bryan “Pastor B” Sederwall at the informal event in front of the Pepsi Center starting at 9 a.m.
Part of the mission is to highlight that the city is expanding its efforts to help out in the emergency to "bring emergency relief to the increasing number of Denver residents experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic," the mayor's office said in an advisory.
The mayor will help residents load their vehicles with the supplies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Rocky, the Denver Nuggets mascot, also is expected to join in, which is fitting, since Hancock was Huddles, the Denver Broncos' costumed mascot, back in the 1980s.
