Gov. Jared Polis and the chairs of the state House and Senate transportation committees on Friday announced the 11 members of the Regional Transportation District Accountability Committee, which will examine the transit agency's finances, resources, and structure of governance, among other issues.
"We are not asking RTD to do the impossible," said Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, last month at the initial announcement of the committee’s formation. "It's to say with the resources we have, are we being as efficient and effective as possible, especially for those who are particularly reliant" on RTD.
A multifaceted, bipartisan bill to alter the board of directors and audit RTD’s finances died during the legislative session this year. The proposal would have also established campaign contribution limits for board races and allowed state-level civil lawsuits for discrimination against the agency.
The five gubernatorial appointees are:
- Deyanira Zavala, executive director of Mile High Connects, appointed for transportation equity expertise.
- Sophie Shulman, chief of innovative mobility at the Colorado Department of Transportation, appointed for urban planning expertise.
- Chris Frampton, a real estate developer, appointed for economic development expertise.
- Rutt Bridges, a member of the Georgia Tech College of Sciences Advisory Board, appointed for financial planning expertise.
- Elise Jones, a Boulder County commissioner, appointed as a local government representative.
The six legislative appointees are:
- Crystal Murillo, an Aurora city council member.
- Jackie Millet, the mayor of Lone Tree.
- Julie Duran Mullica, a Northglenn city council member.
- Kathy Nesbitt, the vice president of administration for the University of Colorado, appointed for human resources expertise.
- Dan Blankenship, CEO of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, appointed for multi-modal expertise.
- Krystin Trustman, an RTD Access-a-Ride patron, appointed for expertise with issues facing riders with disabilities.
