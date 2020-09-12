Denver Mayor Michael Hancock revealed on Facebook Saturday afternoon that a piece of city property in Five Points has potential for a managed campsite for homeless people.

The right of way is between Sonny Lawson Park and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library to create a controlled environment for what's become one of the city's defining issues.

The city has been working with the Colorado Village Collaborative to find up to three sites over the last couple of months, Hancock said Saturday.

“No final decisions have been made and would not be without first engaging with the community,” Hancock wrote, noting that he has not sent out a press release about the decision yet.

City police have run afoul of human rights activists, such as City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, over breaking up unmanaged, spontaneous homeless camps, even though they are in violation of the city's urban camping ban.

Denver voters overwhelmingly rejected a bid to strike down the ban last year.

"These campsites would be a direct response to the unique challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency," Hancock said in his post.

He promised to meet with neighbors and hold virtual town hall hearings next week. The city has not released details of those meetings.

"We want to emphasize any campsites, wherever they are located, would be temporary, staffed 24 hours a day, and would bring a controlled environment to the uncontrolled encampments in neighborhoods across the city," Hancock wrote.

"We look forward to the discussion with neighbors about this particular site, and with residents around the city as other sites come into focus."