Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what's next after the city's stay-at-home order lifts May 9.
His announcement, expected at 1 p.m., will include guidelines for reopening businesses, as well as information on testing and contact tracing.
After the press conference, Hancock and other city officials will host a webinar that takes "a deeper dive" on Denver's road to recovery, according to the city's Monday news release.
In an April 24 press conference in which Hancock extended the stay-at-home order for the second time since it was first put in place March 24, the mayor stressed that reopening the city wouldn't happen in a snap.
“As I’ve said from Day 1, this is going to be baby steps. This is going to be a phased-in process,” he said. “We’ll see where the state is, and we’ll modulate our rollout accordingly. But you can expect, again, this is a marathon — we’re going to be in this for a long haul.”
