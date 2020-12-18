Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office announced Friday that Murphy Robinson will be the city’s deputy mayor in 2021.
Robinson, a Denver native who Hancock appointed in May to lead the city’s safety department, will wear his dual title beginning Jan. 1.
Robinson served as deputy mayor in 2019 for roughly eight months before transitioning to his role as the chief operating officer for the city. Prior to that position, Hancock had appointed him in August 2017 as executive director for the Department of General Services.
He will replace Don Mares, who was named deputy mayor at the beginning of the year.
The deputy mayor “exercises the duties and responsibilities of the Office of Mayor whenever the Mayor is unable, for any cause, to perform the duties of the office,” according to the city charter. The designation is valid for one year.
“Murphy has shown time and time again the level of innovative thinking, managerial performance and focus on equity that the people of Denver expect from their city government,” Hancock said of Robinson earlier this year.
Robinson could not be reached for comment.
