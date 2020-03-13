Denver Mayor Michael Hancock late Thursday afternoon declared a state of emergency for the city and county of Denver in response to the coronavirus, effective for the next seven days.
The emergency declaration could free up additional resources to support the city’s emergency response efforts.
Hancock is also discouraging large gatherings within the city and country “to protect public health and safety and mitigate potential spread of COVID-19,” according to the city’s news release on Thursday.
The emergency declaration will also allow the city to tap into needed funding streams and resources.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, state health officials had identified 49 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus. Ten cases are in Denver.
At least 22 people have been quarantined, the city said, although those individuals are not symptomatic.
Hancock has called for the postponement of optional city government-sponsored public meetings and to use online services when possible.
The city also expanded the staffing of its Emergency Operations Center on Thursday from a partial activation to a full activation. The center will remain staffed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
