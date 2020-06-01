Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will extend the city's nighttime curfew through the end of this week, as the city council simultaneously moved its weekly meeting to Thursday morning.
Hancock announced the news on CPR on Monday, which followed two nights of curfews beginning at 8 p.m. and extending until 5 a.m. Since Thursday, nighttime rioting has besieged the city, as well as cities all over the country, following daytime protests of the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody.
Hancock clarified on Twitter that the weeknight prohibition will begin an hour later, at 9 p.m., and last until 5 a.m. There was no indication of what rules may be in place for the weekend.
The Denver Post reports that police arrested 83 people for violating curfew on Saturday night. Tear gas, pepper spray and foam projectiles were the tools police used to contain vandals and other demonstrators who moved through Capitol Hill and down Colfax Avenue.
Another protest at the state Capitol is scheduled for Monday evening, even as Facebook warned on the event page that "Everyone, including young and healthy people, should avoid large gatherings during this time" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, the Denver city council has rescheduled its normal meeting to June 4 at 9 a.m. “President Clark has determined that tonight’s Council meeting is postponed,” read an email from the council’s legislative services director sent shortly before noon. “Several members have requested a Special Meeting of Council with a revised agenda to be held on Thursday, 6/4.”
Emails seeking comment from council President Jolon Clark and multiple council members were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
