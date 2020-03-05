Just across the street from Colorado’s Capitol, Denver’s Lincoln Memorial Park — which was closed in January after being declared a public health hazard — reopened Thursday afternoon, sans two damaged trees and with a new 11 p.m. curfew.
The site was shut down on Jan. 15 by Denver’s public health department, which cited a rat infestation. The park closure forced out an estimated 100 people who had been camping there for about two weeks following Denver County Judge Johnny Barajas' ruling that the city’s camping ban was unconstitutional.
The closure was also in response to a growing number of reports about human and animal waste, drug paraphernalia and trash.
The new curfew will “avoid people being in the park overnight,” and help “keep the park clean, presentable and open and available for citizens,” said Doug Platt, spokesman for the state’s Department of Personnel & Administration.
The curfew, which will be in place every night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., will be enforced by the Denver Police Department.
Excluding the cost of staff resources, the total to reopen the state-owned park, Platt said, came out to $16,253, which was funded by the Department of Personnel & Administration.
Removing the two trees — one which had been gnawed through by rats, and the other that was surrounded by rat holes — cost $7,500.
Exterminating the rats, which required 19 treatments, totaled $4,980. Evaluations of the rat burrows totaled $2,973, he said, and pressure washing the area cost about $800.
The city is working on creating official signage to convey the new curfew, although a specific date of their postage has not been determined.
The Denver City Attorney’s Office on Dec. 30 appealed Barajas’ decision on the camping ban. In response to the ruling, Denver's police officers briefly paused enforcement, but resumed it less than a month later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.